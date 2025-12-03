Ukrainian ambassador, NATO official mull regional security
Foreign policy
- 03 December, 2025
- 18:11
Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev met with Head of NATO's Office in the South Caucasus Alexander Vinnikov, Report informs.
"Had a constructive meeting with Alexander Vinnikov, Head of NATO's Office in the South Caucasus. Discussed regional security, shared priorities, and further cooperation. Grateful for NATO's support. We agreed to maintain close coordination," Husyev wrote on X.
