    Ukrainian ambassador, NATO official mull regional security

    Foreign policy
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 18:11
    Ukrainian ambassador, NATO official mull regional security

    Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev met with Head of NATO's Office in the South Caucasus Alexander Vinnikov, Report informs.

    "Had a constructive meeting with Alexander Vinnikov, Head of NATO's Office in the South Caucasus. Discussed regional security, shared priorities, and further cooperation. Grateful for NATO's support. We agreed to maintain close coordination," Husyev wrote on X.

    Yuri Qusev NATO-nun Cənubi Qafqazdakı nümayəndəliyinin rəhbəri ilə regional təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə edib
    Юрий Гусев обсудил региональную безопасность с главой представительства НАТО на Южном Кавказе

