Jacquemus names his grandmother as brand's first ambassador

Simon Porte Jacquemus has named his grandmother as the brand‘s first ambassador, Report informs referring to WWD.

While the designer has cast celebrities including K-pop star Jennie, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in his advertising campaigns, he has called Liline Jacquemus "the most special woman in my life." She appeared in a recent video where he gifted her his latest bag, named after his late mother Valérie, Liline's daughter.

Liline Jacquemus is a regular guest at Jacquemus shows, and made her modeling debut for the house in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Long before the brand existed, she was already a source of inspiration. Her strength, elegance and authenticity have shaped Simon Porte Jacquemus' vision and continue to define the spirit of Jacquemus. For him, she embodies the ultimate Jacquemus woman," the brand said in a statement shared exclusively with WWD.

Proud of his pastoral roots in Provence, Jacquemus titled his last collection "Le Paysan." His grandmother, born in 1946, grew up in a family of farmers in Alleins, a small village in the south of France, raised by an Italian single mother, the brand said.

"With this appointment, Simon Porte Jacquemus honors the women who raised him and the heritage they passed on, a celebration of family, memory and transmission. More than an ambassador, Liline Jacquemus represents the soul of the maison and a timeless reminder that Jacquemus is, above all, a story of origins," it added.

Since founding his brand in 2009, Jacquemus has become famous for runway shows staged in spectacular locations, including a lavender field, a salt mine and the Palace of Versailles. He is scheduled to unveil his next collection at the Picasso Museum on Sunday.