    Baku State University signs cooperation agreement with BP Explosion (Caspian Sea) Limited

    Energy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 11:28
    Baku State University signs cooperation agreement with BP Explosion (Caspian Sea) Limited

    Baku State University (BSU) has signed a cooperation agreement with BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited.

    According to Report, the document was signed by the university's rector, Elchin Babayev, and BP's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli.

    The main purpose of the agreement is to further strengthen the university ecosystem and create conditions for long-term academic development and the implementation of innovations.

