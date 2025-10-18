Ukrainian ambassador: Azerbaijan strengthening its position as regional leader

Today, Azerbaijan is actively strengthening its regional leadership and expanding comprehensive cooperation with its strategic partners, Yuriy Husyev, the Ukrainian ambassador to Baku, wrote, Report informs.

The diplomat emphasized that on October 18, Azerbaijan celebrates the 34th anniversary of its independence: "Today, Azerbaijan has not only fully restored its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, but is also actively strengthening its regional leadership by expanding political, economic, energy, and defense cooperation with its strategic partners. Ukraine sincerely congratulates Azerbaijan on this significant date and expresses gratitude for its assistance and consistent support in matters of territorial integrity and state sovereignty."

In his opinion, the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan is an important factor in strengthening security and stability in the region.

"Both countries share a common desire to protect their sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as active cooperation in security, energy, economics, and diplomacy, which creates a reliable foundation for long-term development. Azerbaijan, like Ukraine, understands the critical importance of international support for ensuring state independence and the success of any peace process," the ambassador emphasized.

The diplomat noted that for Ukraine, which is currently experiencing Russian aggression, Azerbaijan's experience in resolving the Karabakh conflict is particularly valuable.

"Analyzing the Karabakh experience, we can see that even after protracted and destructive conflicts, peace is possible with political will, international support, and strategic coordination. A key example of this was the signing of a peace declaration this year by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with the support and direct participation of US President Donald Trump. This historic event, which changed the security situation in the region, underscores that international mediation and the determination of leaders can transform crises into real opportunities for peace and development," he notes.

Yuriy Husyev believes that a just peace is not simply the absence of war, but the comprehensive restoration of international law and the establishment of reliable and long-term security guarantees.

"In this context, Ukraine's partnership with Azerbaijan takes on particular significance: joint efforts in regional security, energy, and economic development create a solid foundation for the future stability and prosperity of both countries," the Ukrainian ambassador added.