Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    UK defence minister and 18 companies attend ADEX-2026

    Foreign policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 11:11
    UK defence minister and 18 companies attend ADEX-2026

    UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker and representatives of 18 British companies are participating in the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, ADEX 2026, in Baku, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said on X, Report informs.

    "For the first time, UK Minister of State for Defence Vernon Coaker and representatives of 18 British companies are participating in ADEX. It is also a pleasure to see [Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Britain] Elin Suleymanov at the event," Norman said.

    He added that visitors to the UK pavilion at the exhibition can learn about Britain's expertise, innovations and world-class defence capabilities.

    Lord Vernon Coaker Duncan Norman Elin Suleymanov 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Böyük Britaniyanın müdafiə naziri ilk dəfə ADEX sərgisində iştirak edir
    Министр обороны Великобритании впервые принимает участие в выставке ADEX
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