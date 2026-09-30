UK defence minister and 18 companies attend ADEX-2026

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UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker and representatives of 18 British companies are participating in the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, ADEX 2026, in Baku, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said on X, Report informs.

"For the first time, UK Minister of State for Defence Vernon Coaker and representatives of 18 British companies are participating in ADEX. It is also a pleasure to see [Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Britain] Elin Suleymanov at the event," Norman said.

He added that visitors to the UK pavilion at the exhibition can learn about Britain's expertise, innovations and world-class defence capabilities.