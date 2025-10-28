UAE parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
Foreign policy
28 October, 2025
- 16:26
A delegation led by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on October 28, Report informs.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Saqr Ghobash was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, head of the Azerbaijan-UAE interparliamentary working group Javanshir Pashazada, and other officials.
During the visit, the UAE Speaker will hold several meetings with Azerbaijani officials and exchange views on the prospects for developing bilateral relations.
