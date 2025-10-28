Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    UAE parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 16:26
    UAE parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    A delegation led by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on October 28, Report informs.

    At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Saqr Ghobash was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, head of the Azerbaijan-UAE interparliamentary working group Javanshir Pashazada, and other officials.

    During the visit, the UAE Speaker will hold several meetings with Azerbaijani officials and exchange views on the prospects for developing bilateral relations.

    UAE Azerbaijan Saqr Ghobash
    Photo
    BƏƏ Federal Milli Şurasının sədri Azərbaycana rəsmi səfərə gəlib
    Photo
    Спикер парламента ОАЭ прибыл в Баку с официальным визитом

    Latest News

    16:57
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for 'Shams' and 'Ufug' Solar Power Plants in Shahvalli village of Jabrayil district

    Domestic policy
    16:52
    Photo

    Another group of IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Sos village

    Domestic policy
    16:50
    Photo

    New lawyer assigned to Ruben Vardanyan

    Incident
    16:38

    Azerbaijani Parliament to issue statement on fifth anniversary of Victory Day

    Milli Majlis
    16:37
    Photo

    Kyrgyz parliament speaker receives TURKPA secretary general

    Foreign policy
    16:26
    Photo

    UAE parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    16:16

    Kazakhstan may benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in modeling natural disaster risks

    Finance
    16:13

    Soforoglu: Reforms in Northern Cyprus open up opportunities for co-op with Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:05
    Photo
    Video

    Azerkhalcha weaving largest circular carpet in history for Shusha Mosque

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed