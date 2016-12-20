TurkPA Secretary General condemns assassination of Russian ambassador

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Jandos Asanov, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA) has expressed his strong condemnation of the terrorist act that resulted in the death of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, Report was informed in the TurkPA.

TurkPA member-states have always spoken against any form and manifestation of terrorism, underlined J. Asanov.

"Therefore killing of the ambassador has no justification and is aimed at destabilising good neighbourly ties among the countries", he added.