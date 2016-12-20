 Top
    Close photo mode

    TurkPA Secretary General condemns assassination of Russian ambassador

    Jandos Asanov: TurkPA member-states have always spoken against any form and manifestation of terrorism

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Jandos Asanov, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA) has expressed his strong condemnation of the terrorist act that resulted in the death of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, Report was informed in the TurkPA.

    TurkPA member-states have always spoken against any form and manifestation of terrorism, underlined J. Asanov. 

    "Therefore killing of the ambassador has no justification and is aimed at destabilising good neighbourly ties among the countries", he added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi