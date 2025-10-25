Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 12:49
    TURKPA head Ramil Hasan meets with Devlet Bahçeli

    TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan met with the Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Devlet Bahçeli, in Ankara, Report informs.

    During the meeting, Ramil Hasan briefed Devlet Bahçeli on the work of the Parliamentary Assembly, recent initiatives, and upcoming events aimed at fostering closer cooperation among member parliaments. Secretary General also shared his views on further enhancing the collaboration among Ministries of Foreign Affairs, the Organization of Turkic States, and the parliaments of Turkic states.

    Bahçeli expressed his appreciation and fully supported the views and proposals aimed at further developing the activities and institutional capacity of TURKPA.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation among the Turkic states and enhancing the role of TURKPA as a platform for promoting solidarity and shared values across the Turkic world.

