Ethiopian envoy hails Azerbaijan's prioritization of stronger cooperation with Africa – INTERVIEW

Ankara-based Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Azerbaijan, Adem Muhammed Mahmud spoke about mutual relations and the possibility of developing various fields between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan in an interview with Report:

- What are the main priorities for strengthening Ethiopia–Azerbaijan relations?

- Diplomatic relations between our two countries are strong and advancing rapidly, further reinforced by high-level Ethiopian delegations visiting Azerbaijan and Ethiopia's participation in COP29 in Baku. Going forward, these political ties must be strengthened through expanded economic cooperation to ensure a sustainable and comprehensive partnership, with a focus on deepening trade, business, and investment.

- How do you assess the Azerbaijani government's policy toward African countries?

- The government of Azerbaijan has been working to expand its diplomatic relations with African countries recently. As a result, it has opened embassies in five African countries, including Ethiopia. Africa, with a population of 1.5 billion, a GDP of over $3.5 trillion, and a young and dynamic population, will be one of the emerging economic powerhouses in the future.

The priority given by the government of Azerbaijan to strengthen the all-round partnership and cooperation with Africa is a wise decision and an important step to be encouraged.

Moreover, based on the understanding reached between the two countries, the Ethiopian Civil Service Commission and Azerbaijan's State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Benchmarking the experience of Azerbaijan's ASAN, the government of Ethiopia locally developed MESOB, One Stop Service Center and commissioned it in April 2025 with the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Economic diplomacy lies at the heart of Ethiopia's foreign policy, making cooperation in investment, trade, and tourism a priority. Ethiopia, one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, has much to offer Azerbaijan and many areas in which the two countries can cooperate.

- What does Ethiopia offer?

- Ethiopia offers high-quality products such as coffee, dairy products, sesame, spices, and other agricultural goods, while there is strong potential to import industrial machinery, petroleum products, and agricultural technologies from Azerbaijan, areas already discussed with the Azerbaijani side and supported by clear mutual interest in expanding economic exchange.

- Is there an expectation of high-level visits between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan in the near future?

- At this stage, there is very active engagement between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan. While specific timelines are not yet confirmed, there are increasing requests and exchanges from both sides. Notably, we have received an official invitation from the Government of Azerbaijan to participate in an international forum in Baku, possibly the International City Forum, planned for 2026. This invitation has already been conveyed to our government, and we are currently awaiting a response.

- In global practice, sister-city diplomacy plays an important role. Are there any sister-city arrangements between Ethiopian and Azerbaijani cities?

- At present, there are no formal sister-city arrangements between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan. However, there is a possibility of developing a sister city between Addis Ababa and Baku, as well as other major urban centers. Establishing such partnerships is in our plan, and we pursue this initiative in the near future.

- Does Ethiopia plan to open an embassy in Azerbaijan in the near future?

- Azerbaijan is a very important country for Ethiopia, and Ethiopia may consider opening an embassy in Baku. However, opening a new embassy requires significant financial and administrative resources. Currently, from Ankara, I am responsible for 6 countries – Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Bulgaria. The Azerbaijani government has officially requested that Ethiopia open an embassy in Baku. This request has been conveyed to our government, and once approval is granted, we expect progress on this matter.

- Unlike many African countries, Ethiopia was never colonized. What are the reasons for this historical uniqueness?

- Ethiopia's history is indeed unique. We successfully defended our sovereignty against Italian occupation, most notably at the Battle of Adwa. This victory made Ethiopia a symbol of freedom and resistance for Black people worldwide. In relation to the colonial power, many challenges faced by Africa today – such as border disputes – are rooted in colonial legacies. Ethiopia consistently supports peaceful dialogue and negotiation as the only sustainable way to resolve such issues, particularly border-related disputes.

- Ethiopia is known for its ethnic, cultural, and religious diversity. How does this shape the country?

- Ethiopia is one of the most culturally and religiously diverse countries in the world. It is a country in which over 80 ethnic groups coexist harmoniously, their diverse languages and traditions forming a vibrant and dynamic society. We have lived in unity and harmony for centuries. Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa after Nigeria, and projections indicate that our population could reach nearly 200 million by 2030. This diversity is one of our greatest strengths and defines Ethiopia as a truly multicultural society.

- How can Azerbaijan and Ethiopia cooperate in the field of tourism?

- Ethiopia is an ancient country whose unique cultural heritage, rich history, and remarkable biodiversity are reflected in a tally of nine UNESCO World Heritage Sites – more than any other country in Africa. Ethiopia is called the "Land of Origins" because it represents multiple foundational beginnings in human history and culture. It is scientifically recognized as the cradle of humankind.

Tourism is one of the important pillars of the priority areas of the Government of Ethiopia. As Baku is a World Heritage Site, we could benefit from this opportunity to learn how to internationalize our historic cities and tourism destinations to attract tourists across the world.

Both Ethiopia and Azerbaijan are incredibly rich in history, culture, and natural beauty, making the potential for tourism development very strong. By sharing expertise and investment in the tourism sector, promoting cultural and people-to-people exchange, and creating joint tour packages, the two countries could further strengthen their tourism relation.