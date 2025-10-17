TURKPA and CICA discuss new partnership opportunities

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Ramil Hasan, held a meeting with Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), to explore new partnership opportunities.

According to Report, Sarybay congratulated Hasan on his assuming of duties and wished him every success in his new responsibilities.

During the meeting, the parties recalled the long-standing cooperation between the two organizations and exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of their collaboration.

Both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest and to exploring new avenues for partnership aimed at promoting regional dialogue, peace, and cooperation.