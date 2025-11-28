Türkiye to host OTS Media Forum in 2026

In 2026, the Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Türkiye, OTS Deputy Secretary General Omer Kocaman told journalists.

Report quotes him as saying that special attention is paid to two areas when looking at the communiqués and declarations adopted in recent years:

"One of these is youth and sports, and the other is media and communication. Because from time to time, our countries are targeted by disinformation campaigns. For this reason we are trying to deepen our cooperation in the fight against fake news."

Kocaman noted that based on the communiqué adopted today, this cooperation has deepened further: "According to the agreement, the first field trip is planned to Türkiye. As you know, Türkiye has a Center for Combating Disinformation within the Media and Communications Directorate of the Presidency, and Türkiye will share its experiences with our member states during that visit, followed by visits to other states."

The Deputy Secretary General added that the OTS Media Forum will take place in Türkiye next year: "On this basis, another Communiqué will be adopted, and relations between the peoples will be further strengthened."