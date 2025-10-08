Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Türkiye to host next summit of OTS Council of Heads of State

    • 08 October, 2025
    Türkiye to host next summit of OTS Council of Heads of State

    The 13th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place in Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Gabala declaration.

    According to the document, the informal summit of the organization will be held in Kazakhstan in 2026.

