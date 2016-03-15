Turkish President to attend UN Alliance of Civilizations VII Global Forum

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations on April 25-27 in Baku.

Report informs,Turkish leader has said in the press conference in Ankara.

He also noted that he has invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the World Humanitarian Summit, which will be held on May of this year in Istanbul. 'I hope that President Aliyev will be able to schedule time to attend the event', he said.

Erdoğan emphasized that Azerbaijani President has been invited to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit to be held in Istanbul.