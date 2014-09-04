Turkish President: The progress of Azerbaijan amazes especially us

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ “The energy issue was also discussed. TANAP is of great importance in the energy sector,” said the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Report informs.

R.T.Erdogan noted that the energy line that will go from Turkey to Europe is of great importance: “TANAP is of great importance. This is a great project in terms of Azerbaijan demonstrating its power in the energy sector and being the line of peace. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on the 20th of this month. God willing, the works will be started. A large part of work has already been done in Turkey and Azerbaijan. Therefore, the process will now accelerate. Of course, after our solidarity, the revival will appear in relevant sectors - both in construction and pipeline industry.”

According to the Turkish President, the world is amazed by the development of Azerbaijan, thanks to Ilham Aliyev and his team. “The progress of Azerbaijan amazes especially us.I believe our fraternal ties will strengthen even more. We have the targets in trade. Both sides aim to increase the annual trade turnover up to 15 million dollars. I am sure, we will reach this goal. There is no hesitation in this matter.”