Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan phoned President Ilham Aliyev

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Report informs, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his condolences to the head of state and members of the bereaved families over casualties at the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center, and wished the loved ones of those who died patience.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and condolences.

    The presidents discussed different aspects of Azerbaijan-Turkey friendship and brotherhood.

