    Turkish official says innovations are important in search for missing persons

    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:29
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye continue to act in the spirit of multi-vector cooperation in all spheres.

    As Report informs, this was stated by the Deputy Minister of Justice of Türkiye Hursit Yildirim at the international conference in Baku on "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

    "I believe that this international event on the issue of missing persons is important for all participating countries. Azerbaijan and Türkiye operate within multi-vector codes in all areas. The problem of missing persons is not only a problem of the past but also of today," he added.

    Yildirim emphasized that technological innovations must be used to determine the whereabouts and identity of missing persons.

