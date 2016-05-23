Turkish leader urges to take responsibility for death of thousands of children

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey expects a fairer sharing of the burden of dealing with refugees, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a humanitarian summit in Istanbul, reiterating that his country is hosting the highest number of refugees in the world, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

"We have not been able to receive the necessary support and contribution from the international community on the refugee crisis, and we now expect a fairer sharing of the burden," Erdoğan told the UN summit, attended by global government and business leaders, aid agencies and donors.

"The current system falls short... the burden is shouldered only by certain countries, everyone should assume responsibility from now on," Erdoğan said at the opening session of the meeting.

"Needs increase every day but resources do not increase at the same pace. There are tendencies to avoid responsibility among the international community," he said.

"Turkey knows this bitterly," he added, saying Turkey had spent $10 billion (Nine billion euros) on its hosting of Syrian refugees compared to $450 million from the rest of the international community.

"I hope the world humanitarian summit will serve as a turning point in all these areas that we shall never forget," said Erdoğan.

Erdoğan also urged the international community to take responsibility for the killings of tens of thousands of children.



UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon meanwhile said the opening of the summit was a chance for the world to shape a "different future".

"Let us seize this opportunity, let us make our mark as agents of change," said Ban.

"Let us resolve ourselves here and now not only to keep people alive but to give people a chance at life in dignity."

An estimated 125 million people worldwide require humanitarian assistance, among them 60 million people displaced from their homes.

Ban urged those gathered to commit to reducing the number of people displaced from their homes by half by 2030.

The guiding principles of the summit include conflict prevention and resolution, strengthening the protection of civilians, and reducing humanitarian funding shortfalls.

"Very often pledges are being made but the money doesn't get where it is most needed," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her opening remarks.