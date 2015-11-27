 Top
    Turkish FM visits the Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs - PHOTO

    Mevlut Cavusoglu laid a wreath on the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

    Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    Report informs, he also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    Mr.M. Cavusoglu then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    Then, visiting the monument to the Turkish soldiers in Alley of Martyrs, the guest laid a wreath and wrote his cordial words in the guest book.

