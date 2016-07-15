Turkish FM: We hope that relations with Russia will return to the previous level

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ "After the downing Russian aircraft, Russia took a series of measures against Turkey, but we did not. We are the only members of NATO, which did not join the sanctions against Russia." Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at the briefing in Baku today.

Turkish Foreign Minister thanked Azerbaijan for assistance in normalization of relations with Russia: "We hope that the relations with Russia will return to the previous level. In this regard, I thank Azerbaijan for its help in the normalization of relations."

The Foreign Minister said that Turkish delegation on its yesterday's visit to Russia has assessed the situation in connection with the recovery of charter flights and co-operation in the tourism sector. Çavuşoğlu also said that before the "G20" summit, presidents of Turkey and Russia will hold a meeting.

"Such meetings will continue to normalize the ties", the minister added.