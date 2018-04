Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, during a one-day visit, M.Cavusoglu will visit the Alley of Honor, Alley of Martyrs, as well as will hold meetings with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizadeh, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

This is the first official visit of M.Cavusoglu after the approval of the new government inTurkey.