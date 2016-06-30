Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan opens a book of condolences

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan has opened a book of condolences regarding Istanbul Ataturk Airport terrorist attacks.
Report was told in the embassy, the book will be open from this morning till 12:00 and from 14:00 till 18:00 local time.
Notably, on June 28, three terrorists committed terrorist acts in Istanbul Ataturk Airport. 42 people killed and 238 injured as a result of triple explosions. Turkey has declared a day of mourning due to the terrorist attacks. National flag lowered to half-staff across the country and at official representative offices of Turkey abroad.
Notably, world leaders have expressed condolences to Turkey regarding the incident and stated that they were against terrorism.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
Share in Facebook