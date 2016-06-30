Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan opens a book of condolences

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan has opened a book of condolences regarding Istanbul Ataturk Airport terrorist attacks.

Report was told in the embassy, the book will be open from this morning till 12:00 and from 14:00 till 18:00 local time.

Notably, on June 28, three terrorists committed terrorist acts in Istanbul Ataturk Airport. 42 people killed and 238 injured as a result of triple explosions. Turkey has declared a day of mourning due to the terrorist attacks. National flag lowered to half-staff across the country and at official representative offices of Turkey abroad.

Notably, world leaders have expressed condolences to Turkey regarding the incident and stated that they were against terrorism.