    Turkish Deputy Minister: Missing persons issue must be addressed collectively by all nations

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 14:43
    Turkish Deputy Minister: Missing persons issue must be addressed collectively by all nations

    The issue of missing persons is not just a matter between Azerbaijan and Türkiye-it is a fundamental concern that all nations around the world must work together to resolve, Hursit Yildirim, Turkish Deputy Minister of Justice, told Report.

    Yildirim emphasized that the challenge of missing persons is a global and universal humanitarian concern: "Azerbaijan has now hosted its third conference dedicated to missing persons, and the country places great importance on this initiative. The topic is extremely significant-finding those who are missing or forcibly disappeared and giving hope to their families is a core human responsibility."

    The deputy minister also highlighted Azerbaijan's painful experiences in this area: "In Türkiye, we've made notable progress in this field, particularly in forensic medicine. Türkiye's expertise is widely recognized, and we are committed to sharing our experience. The issue of missing persons is not merely historical. Each individual has a story, a family, children, mothers, and memories. Identifying them-even if they are deceased-and reuniting them with their families through DNA analysis is critically important."

    Regarding cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Yildirim expressed optimism: "Absolutely, it's possible. The Ministries of Justice of Azerbaijan and Türkiye have agreements across all areas. We always say we are two brotherly nations. Our legislative and technical cooperation continues in this field too, and we are jointly demonstrating the necessary sensitivity. But it's not just about Azerbaijan and Türkiye-all Turkic states within the OTS can work together on this issue."

