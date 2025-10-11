Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Turkish, Azerbaijani FMs mull situation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 17:16
    Turkish, Azerbaijani FMs mull situation in Middle East

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    The two sides discussed the situation in the Middle East and issues arising from the Gaza agreement.

    Azerbaijan noted Türkiye's successful mediation efforts in reaching this agreement.

    The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə XİN başçıları Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyəti müzakirə edib
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Турции обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке

