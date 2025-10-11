Turkish, Azerbaijani FMs mull situation in Middle East
Foreign policy
- 11 October, 2025
- 17:16
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The two sides discussed the situation in the Middle East and issues arising from the Gaza agreement.
Azerbaijan noted Türkiye's successful mediation efforts in reaching this agreement.
The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
