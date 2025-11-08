Turkish Air Force to join Victory Day parade in Baku

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, Report informs.

"We wholeheartedly congratulate our Azerbaijani brothers on November 8 – Victory Day, marking the great triumph in Karabakh five years ago, and extend our sincere greetings to all our brothers.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan will forever remain united under the principle of 'One nation, two states,'" the ministry wrote on X.

In another post, the ministry said that Turkish commandos will fill the streets of Baku with the sounds of courage and brotherhood, proudly saluting their Azerbaijani brothers.

"Our Air Force fighter jets will reflect the power of the Crescent and Star in the skies of Baku, declaring our eternal brotherhood to the world," reads the post.