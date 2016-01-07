 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkey to impose a visa regime for Azerbaijani citizens

    The regime will come into force in June 2016

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will impose a visa regime for citizens of 89 countries.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    According to the information, besides Azerbaijan, this country will apply visa regime for Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kirgizistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Tajikistan.

    According to the information, the visa regime will come into force in June 2016.

    Notably, imposing of a visa regime is one of the requirements of the European Union to Turkey.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi