Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan began in Antalya, Turkey.

Report informs, ministers of three countries, Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Rashid Meredov will discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the three countries at the meeting.

The first ministerial meeting in trilateral format was held on May 26, 2014 in Baku, the second - 29 January 2015 in Ashgabat.