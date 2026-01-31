Tourism minister: Montenegro hopes Azerbaijan's investments to continue

Montenegro's Minister of Tourism, Simonida Kordić, and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the country, Kamil Khasiyev, discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector, Report informs. with reference to the Montenegrin Ministry of Tourism.

It was noted during the meeting that Montenegro and Azerbaijan maintain friendly relations and that there are significant opportunities to increase tourist flows between the two countries.

Kordić informed the Azerbaijani ambassador that the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Montenegro increased by 54% in 2025, confirming that Montenegro is becoming increasingly attractive to travelers.

She also recalled that during the Investment Forum held in Baku, she met with the Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, the Minister of Economy, as well as business representatives and potential investors:

"Azerbaijan already has significant investments in Montenegro worth more than 800 million euros. Considering the investment potential and the successful cooperation so far, we believe that investments will continue."