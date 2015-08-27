Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to take place in Antalya

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will have a trilateral meeting in Antalya. Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The meeting will be held on August 28. The bilateral meetings are also expected to take place. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Faig Baghirov said that the issues on the implementation of the cooperation among three countries in the energy sector will be discussed at tomorrow's meeting.

The first trilateral meeting took place in Baku on May 26, 2014, the second meeting was held in Ashgabat on 29 January 2015.