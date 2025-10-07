Tokayev: Kazakhstan supports creation of OTS+ format

At the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward a number of proposals and initiatives, Report informs.

Kazakhstan supports the idea of ​​creating the OTS+ format, he noted.

"Many countries are showing interest in the activities of our Organization. Kazakhstan supports the idea of ​​creating the OTS+ format, the main goal of which will be to further expand our cooperation. This initiative is undoubtedly intended to further enhance the organization's international prestige," he emphasized.

According to Tokayev, many countries around the world are facing cyberattacks – a new threat that knows no borders: "I propose creating a Cybersecurity Council within the Organization, which will ensure the coordination of actions and mobilization of the efforts of our states. At the same time, the Council will promote the development of digital security and strengthen ties in this area."

The Kazakh president also emphasized the need to focus on the full implementation of the Prospects for the Turkic World – 2040 program.

The head of state believes that one of the key tasks of the OTS is to take cooperation in the transport and logistics sector to a qualitatively new level.

"Active work is currently underway to digitalize the transport and transit sector. The use of artificial intelligence technology here will undoubtedly be beneficial. Therefore, we propose discussing the creation of a special Digital Monitoring Center within the OTS, involving leading experts," the president stated.

Furthermore, Tokayev proposed establishing the OTS Digital Innovation Center and a Council of Excellence on Energy Efficiency.