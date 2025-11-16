Tokayev calls decision to establish Central Asia+Azerbaijan format historic

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, called the decision to include Azerbaijan in the format of consultative meetings of Central Asian countries as a full-fledged participant "historic".

As Report's correspondent from Tashkent informs, Tokayev stated this at the opening of the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in the "Central Asia + Azerbaijan" format.

"Today we made a historic decision on the accession of Azerbaijan to our format as a full-fledged participant," Tokayev noted.

He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan's participation would make a significant contribution to strengthening regional cooperation.