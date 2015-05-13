 Top
    Time and place of NATO PA next session revealed

    The meeting will focus on the expansion of the alliance

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Next session of NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) will be held on May 16-18 in Budapest, Hungary.

    Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, the largest faction of European Parliament, "The European People's Party" declares.

    According to the report, the meeting will focus on the expansion of NATO.

    The report says, the chairmen of parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia, Ukraine and Georgia are expected to participate in the session.

