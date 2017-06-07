Tillerson: US looks forward to even greater cooperation with Azerbaijan in years to come

© Global.vidostream.com

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ “The United States looks forward to even greater cooperation with Azerbaijan across all areas of our relationship in the years to come”. Report informs, this is stated in the congratulations of the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Republic Day

On behalf of the American people, I want to extend my sincere congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the commemoration of their Republic Day.

The United States and Azerbaijan share a strong partnership, built through years of cooperation on energy and security issues as well as dialogue on democratic principles. As the month of Ramadan begins, I also congratulate Azerbaijan on its rich history, including the establishment of the first Muslim-majority parliamentary republic 99 years ago”, - said in a statement.

The United States encourages efforts to build a more secure and prosperous nation that respects the fundamental freedoms of its people. “We also remain committed to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”, - Stressed the US Secretary of State.