Third cultural forum of Turkic World to be held in 2027
Foreign policy
- 08 October, 2025
- 14:00
The Third Cultural Forum of the Turkic World will take place in one of the Turkic states in 2027, according to the Gabala Declaration adopted following the 12th Summit of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
Report informs that the document expresses appreciation for the organization of the Second Cultural Forum of the Turkic World, held on April 27–28, 2025, in Khiva, Uzbekistan, and highlights its contribution to strengthening cultural integration among the Turkic states.
It also emphasizes the forum"s role as a platform for cultural dialogue within the Turkic world and underlines the importance of holding the Third Forum in one of the Turkic states in 2027.
