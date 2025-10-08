Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Third cultural forum of Turkic World to be held in 2027

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 14:00
    Third cultural forum of Turkic World to be held in 2027

    The Third Cultural Forum of the Turkic World will take place in one of the Turkic states in 2027, according to the Gabala Declaration adopted following the 12th Summit of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

    Report informs that the document expresses appreciation for the organization of the Second Cultural Forum of the Turkic World, held on April 27–28, 2025, in Khiva, Uzbekistan, and highlights its contribution to strengthening cultural integration among the Turkic states.

    It also emphasizes the forum"s role as a platform for cultural dialogue within the Turkic world and underlines the importance of holding the Third Forum in one of the Turkic states in 2027.

    Turkic World Cultural Forum Organization of Turkic States Gabala declaration
    III Türk Dünyası Mədəniyyət Forumu 2027-ci ildə keçiriləcək
    Третий культурный форум тюркского мира пройдет в 2027 году

    Latest News

    15:28

    Azerbaijan, Oman explore mechanisms for transition to sustainable economy

    Business
    15:26

    Georgia's state minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:20

    Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan-Croatia mutual trade ties are at high level

    Milli Majlis
    15:08

    Croatia, Azerbaijan hailed as strategic partners and close friends

    Foreign policy
    14:50

    Azerbaijani PM to attend Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    14:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US business club discuss establishment of joint venture fund

    ICT
    14:41

    Merey Mukazhan hails 12th summit of OTS Council of Heads of State as significant event

    Business
    14:35

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cybersecurity collaboration

    Military
    14:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani gymnastics team wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    All News Feed