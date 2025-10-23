Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    There are hopes for lasting dialogue between Azerbaijani, Armenian civil societies, Farhad Mamadov says

    Foreign policy
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 11:54
    There are hopes for lasting dialogue between Azerbaijani, Armenian civil societies, Farhad Mamadov says

    Following the recent meeting in Washington, a certain level of joint activity has already been established between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Farhad Mammadov, Director of the Center for South Caucasus Studies (CSCS), in a statement to Report.

    Mammadov, who took part in a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives held in Yerevan, noted that both governments contributed to organizing the event:

    "For the first time since the conflict, an Azerbaijan Airlines plane landed in the Armenian capital. Many issues were discussed during the meeting. Although we occasionally meet Armenian experts at international events, this dialogue was conducted strictly in a bilateral format, without any third party"s initiative or organizational involvement," he said.

    According to Mammadov, the atmosphere following the August 8 meeting in Washington has encouraged mutual steps between the governments:

    "A certain degree of cooperation has been achieved. The current historical conditions make it important to organize discussions at the level of civil society, experts, and media. There is hope that this bilateral format will continue and that such meetings will become a norm," he added.

    On October 22, a bilateral roundtable was held in Yerevan with the participation of civil society representatives from both countries, initiated by expert communities from Armenia and Azerbaijan and supported by official structures. Armenian participants included Areg Kochinyan, Boris Navasardyan, Naira Sultanyan, Narek Minasyan, and Samvel Meliksetyan, while the Azerbaijani side was represented by Farhad Mammadov, Rusif Huseynov, Ramil Isgandarli, Kamala Mammadova, and Dilara Afandiyeva.

    Farhad Mammadov Washington meeting civil society representatives Yerevan
    Fərhad Məmmədov: Azərbaycan və Ermənistan vətəndaş cəmiyyətləri arasında formatın davamlı olacağına ümid var
    Политолог: После встречи в Вашингтоне началось практическое взаимодействие Баку и Еревана

    Latest News

    12:55

    Azerbaijan's forex reserves up by almost 11% in year

    Finance
    12:53

    SOFAZ increases share of real estate in investment portfolio

    Finance
    12:44
    Photo

    Azerconnect Group participated in the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum

    ICT
    12:40

    Pashinyan: Washington declaration bringing concrete results

    Region
    12:31
    Photo

    Another group of IDPs set off for Tazabina village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district

    Domestic policy
    12:17

    SOFAZ expands investment portfolio in AA and A rated instruments

    Finance
    12:16

    SOFAZ earns $410M from Shah Deniz in nine months

    Energy
    12:14
    Photo

    Nearly 65 Estonian companies operate in Azerbaijan

    Business
    11:56

    Dollar's share in SOFAZ investment portfolio revealed

    Finance
    All News Feed