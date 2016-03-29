​The US State Department welcomes release of Intigam Aliyev

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The United States welcomes the decision by the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan to conditionally release Intigam Aliyev.

Report informs, the official representative of the US State Department, John Kirby said in a statement.

The statement notes that this decision was preceded by the presidential decree on amnesty dated March 17.

" We look forward to working with the Azerbaijani government on additional positive steps," said in a statement.

On March 28, the Sumpreme Court held a trial on a further appeal against the Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov in connection with the severity of the judgment against the chairman of the Legal Education Society Intigam Aliyev, who is under arrest.

Report was told by I.Aliyev's lawyer Javad Javadov.

According to the lawyer, the cassation protest defended by Deputy Prosecutor General Namig Asgarov.

According to the court's judgement, I.Aliyev was released with a suspended sentence of 5 years.