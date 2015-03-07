The official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the Vatican ended

Baku.7 March.REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have had an expanded meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Report informs, the parties hailed Azerbaijan-Vatican cooperation. It was noted that there was an excellent attitude towards all religions in Azerbaijan, and that various religious communities lived the country in an atmosphere of understanding and confidence. It was emphasized that there were good traditions of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan. It was said that special attention was paid to this area in Azerbaijan, and that there was high-level stability and mutual understanding in the country.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed at the meeting.

The official visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva to the Vatican ended.