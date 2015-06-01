​The Lord Mayor of the City of London arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Lord Mayor of the City of London Alderman Alan Yarrow arrived in Azerbaijan with a visit program from 31 May – 2 June 2015.

The overarching objective for the visit is to support and promote the UK based financial and professional services industry, with a focus on areas including; Legal services, Infrastructure/ long term finance, ETQ and Islamic Finance.

A business delegation will accompany The Lord Mayor on this visit.