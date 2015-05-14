Ceremony of signing documents held between Azerbaijan and Vietnam

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 14 was held a signing ceremony of documents between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

Report informs, the ceremony was held with the participation of Azerbaijani President, Mr. Ilham Aliyev and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr. Truong Tan Sang. "Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the oil and gas sector between SOCAR and "Petrovietnam" in the oil and gas industry was signed by President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Mr. Rovnag Abdullayev and President and CEO of the Company "Vietnam Oil and Gas Group", Mr. Nguev Guodzh Khan.

"Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the fields of agriculture and rural development between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam" was signed by the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Mr. Heydar Asadov and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam, Mr. Vu Van Thap.

"The agreement on Mutual Assistance and Cooperation in Customs Affairs between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam" was signed by the Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Mr. Aydin Aliyev and Deputy Minister of Finance of Vietnam, Mr. Hoang Anh Tuan Up.

"Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Transport between the Ministry of Transport of Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Transport of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam" was signed by Azerbaijani Transport Minister, Mr. Ziya Mammadov and Deputy Minister of Transport of Vietnam, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Dong.

"The Agreement on Air Communications between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam" was signed by Azerbaijani Transport Minister , Mr. Ziya Mammadov and Deputy Minister of Transport of Vietnam, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Dong.

After the signing ceremony, President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr. Truong Tan Sang made a joint statement to the media.