70th session of UN General Assembly to open in New York on September 15

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The jubilee 70th Regular Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 70) is scheduled to open at UN Headquarters on Tuesday, 15 September 2015. Report informs citing the press service of the United Nations, the annual general debate will begin on 28 September this year and last until October 3. A summit on Sustainable Development is to be held on the eve.

According to the established tradition, the Presidents of Brazil and the United States are to speak first on the meeting on September 28. Before the general debate, the UN Secretary General will present an annual report on the work of the Organization to the Member States of the United Nations.

According to the preliminary list of speakers in the first half of the first day of the general debate, the heads of Poland, China, Jordan, Russia, South Korea, Iran, France, Qatar, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Portugal and Mozambique are going to speak too. A speech of the President of Ukraine is scheduled for September 29.

A summit on Sustainable Development for the period after 2015 is scheduled on 25-27 September on the eve of the general debate of the General Assembly.

According to the Director of the Department for General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations Jonah Botnaru, the UN headquarters in New York will welcome a record number of Heads of State and Government in September. 155 of the 193 UN member countries have already sent applications for participation.

He stressed that the World Summit on Sustainable Development is the most important event of the upcoming session. UN member states to adopt a new global agenda for development for the next 15 years.

The UN General Assembly is the main deliberative organ of the UNO. It includes representatives of all Member States. Each of them has one vote. Solutions on crucial issues such as peace and security or the admission of new members require two-thirds of majority. Decisions on other questions are made by simple majority.

Every year during the period from September to December, Assembly conducts the intensive session work, and then holds its meetings if necessary.