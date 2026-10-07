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    Tea Akhvlediani: Identities of 334 people missing during armed conflicts established in Georgia

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 12:28
    Tea Akhvlediani: Identities of 334 people missing during armed conflicts established in Georgia

    The identities of 334 people who went missing during armed conflicts have been established in Georgia, Georgian State Minister for Reintegration and Civic Equality and Head of the Interagency Commission on Missing Persons and the Transfer of Their Remains Tea Akhvlediani said at the 4th International Conference within the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, Report informs.

    According to her, the problem of missing persons during armed conflicts is one of the greatest humanitarian problems: "The fates of missing persons and the answer to their families is the greatest responsibility. Establishing interaction between relevant departments and organizations for this purpose can expand the existing experience."

    Speaking about Georgia's experience in this issue, she added that as a result of the conflicts, the remains of 334 missing persons were found, which became possible due to close cooperation:

    "The search and locating of missing persons must be carried out regardless of their ethnicity. It is also necessary to expand the powers of the relevant departments."

    Akhvlediani also noted that Georgia attaches special importance to the event taking place in Baku:

    "Georgia and Azerbaijan have historically maintained excellent good-neighborly relations. We value this cooperation and are interested in developing cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian sphere as well. We are committed to continuing cooperation between our peoples."

    Missing persons Tea Akhvlediani Georgia
    Tea Axvlediani: Gürcüstan Azərbaycanla humanitar sahədə də əməkdaşlıqda maraqlıdır
    Теа Ахвледиани: В Грузии установлены личности 334 пропавших без вести во время конфликтов
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