Tajik president meets CIS parliamentary delegations in Dushanbe

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon received heads of parliamentary delegations from CIS member states arriving in Dushanbe for the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly meeting, the presidential press service said, Report informs.

Azerbaijan's parliamentary delegation was represented by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Ziyafat Asgarov.

Rahmon emphasized that the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly remains an important platform for comprehensive and constructive dialogue among member countries. He noted that the assembly's work covers key areas of cooperation, including politics, security, the economy, and humanitarian issues-fields that offer significant opportunities for advancing the interests of CIS nations.

Expressing satisfaction with the development of interparliamentary cooperation within the CIS, the president affirmed Tajikistan's readiness to continue active participation in international parliamentary structures such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

Rahmon concluded by calling on CIS parliaments to further strengthen cooperation in all areas, paying special attention to joint efforts against modern threats, including terrorism, extremism, religious radicalism, cyberattacks, and other forms of transnational crime.