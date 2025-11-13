Tajik minister highlights culture's unifying role in Central Asia

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    • 13 November, 2025
    The peoples of Tajikistan and Central Asia are united by shared history and cultural ties, Tajikistan's Minister of Culture, Matlubakhon Sattoriyon, said at the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia" held in Tashkent, Report informs.

    "Culture is enlightenment, the core of national identity, and a guarantor of peace," Sattoriyon stated, emphasizing that preserving cultural heritage is a top priority for Tajikistan.

    She stressed the importance of restoring Central Asia's historical role as an intellectual hub and called for greater involvement of youth in initiatives aimed at protecting and promoting cultural heritage.

    "Culture is a force that can prevent conflicts. It teaches understanding and unity rather than division. That's why, in our region, which is rich in religious and ethnic diversity, developing dialogue between cultures and religions is especially vital," the minister concluded.

