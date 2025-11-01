Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani: Pakistan ready to invest in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 13:58
    Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani: Pakistan ready to invest in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Pakistan is ready to invest in Karabakh, Pakistan's Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said in an interview with Report.

    He emphasized that several economic issues between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been discussed and agreed upon: "During my last visit to Azerbaijan, I met with the President and we discussed a number of matters related to economic and development-oriented sectors, which were mutually agreed upon. Later, when our Prime Minister visited Azerbaijan, several documents were signed. In short, we are advancing our relations, and our economic and trade ties are at a high level. Without a doubt, we are ready to invest in Karabakh as well."

    Pakistan Azerbaijan investment Karabakh
    Seyid Yusuf Rza Gilani: Pakistan Qarabağa investisiya qoymağa hazırdır
    Председатель Сената Пакистана: Мы готовы инвестировать в Карабах

    Latest News

    14:04

    Tanzania's Hassan declared landslide winner in election marred by violence

    Other countries
    13:58

    Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani: Pakistan ready to invest in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    13:52

    Property insurance payouts in Azerbaijan increase by nearly 33%

    Finance
    13:46
    Photo

    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada meets with Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    13:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian health ministers ink cooperation agreement

    Health
    13:28

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 2

    Ecology
    13:12

    Deputy Minister: Middle Corridor opens new opportunities for youth, entrepreneurs

    Business
    12:52

    Minister: Azerbaijan successfully implements youth policy

    Business
    12:43

    Sudan to draw on Azerbaijan's experience in rebuilding its territories

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed