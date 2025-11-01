Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani: Pakistan ready to invest in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
- 01 November, 2025
- 13:58
Pakistan is ready to invest in Karabakh, Pakistan's Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said in an interview with Report.
He emphasized that several economic issues between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been discussed and agreed upon: "During my last visit to Azerbaijan, I met with the President and we discussed a number of matters related to economic and development-oriented sectors, which were mutually agreed upon. Later, when our Prime Minister visited Azerbaijan, several documents were signed. In short, we are advancing our relations, and our economic and trade ties are at a high level. Without a doubt, we are ready to invest in Karabakh as well."
