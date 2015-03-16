Sudanese Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 March.REPORT.AZ / Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Ahmed Karti will arrive in Azerbaijan on March 17. Report informs referring to the Sudanese Embassy to Azerbaijan, the visit will take place at the invitation of Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov.

During the two-day working visit, A.A. Karti will hold a number of official meetings in Baku to discuss the prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan.

Also a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Sudan is expected to sign during the visit.