Sudanese ambassador completes his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Mohamed Elias Mohamed al-Haq, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

Report was informed in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Ambassador Mohamed Elias Mohamed al-Haq expressed his gratitude for the support provided to run his diplomatic activities and noted that he did not spare efforts for the development of friendly relations between the two countries during this period.

During the meeting it was particularly noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Mohammad Elias Mohamed al-Haq for his contributions to the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sudan, as well as cooperation at the various international organizations, particularly the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement, and wished him success in his future activities.