Steffen Elgersma: 'NATO intends to expand range of cooperation with Azerbaijan'

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'All cooperation issues ahead and threats will be discussed in NATO Warsaw Summit. Special meeting, devoted to the situation in Afghanistan, will be held. Cooperation with partners such as Azerbaijan will be a part of discussions of NATO Warsaw Summit.'

Report informs, NATO headquarters official representative Steffen Elgersma told reporters.

According to him, the summit's program has not been developed yet and detailed relevant information will be published in the form of a communiqué before the start of the summit.

Notably, NATO Warsaw Summit will be held in July 2016.

As for participation of Azerbaijani representatives in Warsaw Summit, NATO official representative said: 'Invitations will be sent later. Today I can say that I hope Azerbaijan will be represented in NATO Warsaw Summit as in previous summits.'