Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliaments to meet in Islamabad

A trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan will take place in Islamabad, Report informs.

The meeting between Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, and Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will take place on October 13.

This is the third meeting of the parliamentary speakers in this format. The previous meeting took place on July 21, 2022, in Istanbul.