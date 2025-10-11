Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Foreign policy
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 14:05
    Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliaments to meet in Islamabad

    A trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan will take place in Islamabad, Report informs.

    The meeting between Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, and Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will take place on October 13.

    This is the third meeting of the parliamentary speakers in this format. The previous meeting took place on July 21, 2022, in Istanbul.

    Azərbaycan, Türkiyə və Pakistan parlament sədrlərinin üçtərəfli görüşünün vaxtı məlum olub
    Встреча спикеров парламентов Азербайджана, Турции и Пакистана пройдет в Исламабаде

