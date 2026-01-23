Speaker of Spain's Congress of Deputies visits Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The Speaker of Spain's Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol Socias, has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

    During the visit, Francina Armengol Socias will hold a series of meetings with Azerbaijani officials and exchange views on the future development of bilateral relations.

    İspaniyanın Deputatlar Konqresinin sədri Azərbaycana səfərə gəlib
    Спикер Конгресса депутатов Испании прибыла с визитом в Азербайджан

