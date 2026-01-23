Speaker of Spain's Congress of Deputies visits Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 23 January, 2026
- 10:34
The Speaker of Spain's Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol Socias, has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).
During the visit, Francina Armengol Socias will hold a series of meetings with Azerbaijani officials and exchange views on the future development of bilateral relations.
Latest News
11:11
Elnur Soltanov: World needs alternative and diverse energy sourcesEnergy
11:03
Garafulic: UN ready to support Azerbaijan in NDC 3.0 implementationEcology
10:56
IRENA urges Turkmenistan to join Central Asian regional energy partnershipEnergy
10:47
Azerbaijan, Growth Lab exchanged views on prospects of Green Growth PortalICT
10:38
MP: Selection of Baku as CECECO HQ is victory for Azerbaijani diplomacyEnergy
10:34
Photo
Speaker of Spain's Congress of Deputies visits AzerbaijanForeign policy
10:11
US withdraws from World Health OrganizationOther countries
09:55
CBA currency exchange rates (23.01.2026)Finance
09:51