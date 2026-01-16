Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament meets TURKPA Secretary General

On January 16, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Speaker of Kyrgyzstan's Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament), received Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Report informs, citing TURKPA's press service

Hasan talked about TURKPA's recent key activities, the further expansion of cooperation with international parliamentary organizations, as well as priority directions for 2026. In this context, steps taken to increase TURKPA's recognition on international platforms were emphasized.

The meeting discussed significant progress achieved in Uzbekistan's process of becoming a full member of TURKPA, the development of cooperation with Hungary, and the strengthening of relations with European institutions.

The sides also highlighted the importance of upcoming events planned within TURKPA and the informal meeting of member states" parliamentary speakers during the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), to be held in Istanbul, Türkiye. At the same time, it was underlined that preparations for TURKPA's next 15th Plenary Session, to be hosted in Kyrgyzstan, are successfully continuing.