Speaker of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis addresses COP30 thematic session on Energy Transition

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova delivered a speech at the thematic session on "Energy Transition" held on the sidelines of the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in the city of Belém of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Report informs.

In her remarks, the Speaker of Parliament said that accelerating the transition to clean energy is of paramount importance for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, combatting climate change and promoting sustainable development. As she put it, achieving this goal requires consistent and determined efforts building upon the successes attained to date. Furthermore, a fundamental transformation in energy generation, distribution and consumption is imperative and ought to serve both to meet global needs and to effectively address the challenges posed by climate change.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis recalled that the energy transition was one of the key priorities of the COP29 Presidency's endeavours. Azerbaijan combined with the International Energy Agency to arrange four High-Level Energy Transition Dialogues, bringing together partners from different regions of the world. These discussions helped shape the global energy agenda. Consequently, through close collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the COP29 Presidency presented three major energy initiatives: the Global Incubator for Energy Efficiency and Grids, the Global Incubator for Green Energy Zones and Corridors, and the COP29 Hydrogen Declaration.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed that those initiatives are based on the results of the first Global Stocktake conducted under the Paris Agreement and on existing commitments, and reflect the need to close the implementation gap and the urgency of corresponding measures.

It was also said in the address that each initiative targets strategic priorities in the sphere of clean energy infrastructure, its deployment, storage, transmission and distribution. They are aimed at accelerating progress towards renewable energy and energy efficiency goals, strengthening co-operation and reinforcing the political will for practical action. According to the Speaker, the initiatives also provide for stimulating innovation, technology transfer, improving the interconnectivity of energy grids and forming new investment mechanisms. The key goal is to achieve an energy transition that ensures the fair and equitable participation of every country and community in this process.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis highlighted the efforts to expand renewable energy production in Azerbaijan and the successes achieved by the country. She mentioned that Azerbaijan, by consistently implementing a clean energy policy, is increasing the share of renewables in its energy balance and that the country is becoming one of the leading states in the development of renewable energy.

The technical potential of Azerbaijan's renewable energy resources is estimated at 135 GW on land and 157 GW at sea, whilst the economic potential of the resources is estimated at approximately 27 GW. The share of renewable energy constitutes about 18.8 per cent of the total installed energy capacity currently, which is roughly equal to 1.8 GW. The implementation of green energy projects with a total capacity of over 2 GW is planned by 2027.

It was also mentioned that it is intended to ensure that approximately 40 per cent of the energy produced in Azerbaijan is obtained from renewable sources by 2030.

The Speaker of Parliament noted that those investment commitments in the field of clean energy, assumed despite Azerbaijan's rich traditional energy resources, demonstrate the country's determination to build a low-carbon future.

According to Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijan also plays a leading role in establishing new standards for defining clean energy development zones. The creation of the Green Energy Zone on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, which were under occupation for almost thirty years and were destroyed, is a vivid example of the strategic vision for sustainable restoration and regional transformation.

In conclusion of her address, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis emphasized that Azerbaijan as a responsible member of the international community will continue her efforts to increase renewable energy capacity, develop hydropower potential and strengthen energy efficiency measures. "Azerbaijan remains committed to supporting global climate goals and to joint action in building an inclusive and secure energy future," Speaker Sahiba Gafarova added.